Pacific Trade Invest Australia takes Social Media Masterclass to Tonga

The masterclass is in partnership with the Investment and Export Promotion Division (IEPD), Tonga Ministry of Trade and Economic Development

It is set to take place on Thursday 30 September 2021 at the ministry’s Conference Room via Zoom and is expected to host participants from a range of industries including the Travel and Tour sector, Accommodation, Marine and Activities Sector and Retail along with representation from the government sector. Tongan businesses from across Australia and New Zealand are also welcomed to participate virtually. A part of PTI Australia’s E-Commerce Connector Series, PTI Australia’s Social Media Masterclass focusses on how Facebook and Instagram can drive sales.

Jeremy Grennell, PTI Australia’s General Manager of Export said the ongoing impact of COVID-19 highlighted the importance of e-commerce and digital connection, an aspect of trade that’s only set to grow.

“Closed international borders are having a significant impact on business in Tonga and the Pacific. This reality was illustrated in the PTI Pacific Business Monitor Survey Report with 93% of businesses in Tonga reporting COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their business and 85% reporting a decline in revenue, highlight the importance of having a strong digital presence that enables international connections and sales.”

“To enable business in Tonga to strengthen their digital presence PTI Australia partnered with the Investment and Export Promotion Division (IEPD) of the Tonga Ministry of Trade and Economic Development, to deliver a Social Media Masterclass to support participants in setting up the fundamentals of their social media accounts, and how to use content marketing and advertising to grow and drive sales.”

Pauline Siasau, Deputy CEO-Investment and Export Promotion Division, Ministry of Trade and Economic Development said the Ministry was pleased to be able to bring this opportunity of learning to Tonga.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, there is limited opportunity for physical connection in trade between Tongan businesses and the market. As such, this is a great opportunity for businesses to boost trade using e-commerce and various digital connection platforms.”

To attend the Social Media Masterclass, Tongan businesses can register online at https://pti.mobi/smcctonga2021.

