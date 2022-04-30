Panic attacks in children prevalent in Tonga post-eruption and tsunami

Dr Vulivuli, who has been in Tonga for the last two months assisting with humanitarian efforts, said the Government has recognised the problem and is supporting communal efforts to address it.

The January 15 volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga are continuing to haunt the kingdom's children as aid agencies report psychological distress among children.

"The events of the volcano are still haunting them today, you know with the slightest sound of thunder now in Tonga.

You can almost feel the fear through their reactions, they scream, they run to their parents or other family members for comfort, thinking that something...that the volcano is repeating itself. You know these are the really young ones and even, the older children," Vulivuli said.

She said I can't give you an absolute figure on the...how widespread it is for now, we have not gone into all the outer islands, but you know, we understand that about 3 to 5% of the population will develop psychosocial distress in any traumatic event such as this.

"What is still very evident and the Government of Tonga has recognised is the need for ongoing psychosocial support for children," she said.

Photo: Supplied Caption: PACMAT nurse Mary-Rose Muller with children from Mango Island