Four awards were presented at a ceremony today.

The awardees are as follows:

Top Student: LCPL Ofeina Anisi

1st Runner Up: LCPL Sione Fifita

2nd Runner Up: CPL Taniela Lavaka

Most Progressive Student: CPL Atelaite Utoikamanu

The aim of the course is to prepare soldiers with the knowledge and skills to perform their roles as junior NCOs in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

Photo supplied