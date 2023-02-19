Pasifika Artist Shar Tui’asoa takes her art to the Disney World stage

Hawaiian Illustrator Shar Tui’asoa is of Tongan descent and is currently based out of Kailua, O’ahu. Her craft extends out into form illustration work, murals, freelance client work with additional fine arts projects.

Tagata Pasifika reports Shar expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity of becoming a Disney Fine Artist.

“It was amazing! I mean, if I can be honest, it didn’t feel real until I got to Disney World, but it was almost surreal.”

“I grew up as a Disney kid, so working with them was really special and I appreciate that they are diversifying the artists who they work with. I’m just grateful,” she says.

Not all was fan-fair at the happiest place in the world. It did not escape Shar’s attention that she was one of the few minority artists at the festival, however she remains optimistic.

“Even more so to be the only Pacific Islander on the roster which actually happens a lot with many opportunities I am given..but hopefully that changes in the coming years.”

“To have grown up not seeing someone like me in these spaces never discouraged me. It just gave me more motivation to get here,” she says.

Lamenting on the importance of representations in those spaces, Shar takes on those challenges.

“I’ve always grown up being very proud to be a Pacific islander and I feel very fortunate to have grown up in Hawai’i surrounded by our moana and our culture.”

“And I showed up to Disney as the proud Pasifika person that I am. Big beautiful bun on my head, pua’s in my hair, big loud laughs and plenty of aloha to share.”

It’s no secret that Shar carries her Pacific culture on her sleeve, this also spills out into her influences in her works that are hard to miss.

“A lot of my murals are driven by the stories or mo’olelo of where they are located, so in those instances I look to patterns and symbols that are true to that space.”

“When I’m creating something more personal, I look at the kupesi on the tapa I have in our family home, or I look at the floral patterns in lei my aunites make.”

Shar continues to observe the Pacifica markings and patterns wherever she goes and finds the reasoning behind the shapes the ancestors used.

“I personally really like to use our patterns and art in new and fresh ways. It keeps it exciting for me.”

“The designs of our ancestors are timeless and I just really have fun integrating them with a bright colour pallet or bold composition.”

When Shar isn’t making her way through the world of arts, she is also a children’s book author with her book called Punky Aloha.

“Punky Aloha is really based on who I was as a kid growing up in Hawai’i. I was a shy little girl who loved riding my skateboard, climbing our coconut trees in the backyard, and going on little adventures around the neighbourhood,” Shar says.

And while she celebrates her success as a Polynesian artist, Shar encourages other Pasifika Artists to come forward and pursue the world of art and show the world what we can do.

“Create artwork that is honest to who YOU are. And learn your trade. Be dedicated to your craft, learn it, love it, live it. Don’t be afraid of failure or criticism.”

“Look at it as an opportunity to grow and learn. And most importantly, when you find success, remember to malama the next generation. A win for one of us, is a win for all,” says Shar.

Photo supplied