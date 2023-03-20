Petrol price continues increase in Tonga

Confirmed by the Tonga Competent Authority, the petrol will increase while kerosene and diesel to decrease from mid-March to April,

Tonga Competent Authority said wholesale price for petrol will increase by 4.15 seniti/litre. The retail price for petrol on Tongatapu will increase to $3.52 per litre from the current price of $3.48 per litre.

“Meanwhile, the wholesale price for kerosene and diesel prices will drop by 11.33 seniti/litre and 11.25 seniti/litre respectively.”

“The retail for kerosene will decrease from $2.90 to $2.79 per litre and diesel from $3.75 to $3.63 per litre.”

The price change is based on the February average of published daily Mean of Platts Singapore benchmark prices for product prices, freight cost, along with the month’s exchange rate.