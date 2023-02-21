Petrol prices increase in Tonga

The Tonga Competent Authority announced that the new prices have been made effective from 20 February.

“The wholesale for petrol and kerosene prices will increase by 12.97 seniti/litre, 3.14 seniti/litre respectively.”

“Meanwhile, Diesel prices have dropped by 1.54 seniti/litre.”

“All price changes include consumption tax.”

The authority said the price change is based on the January 2023 average of published daily Mean of Platts Singapore benchmark prices, freight and exchange rate.

TCA stated that the product prices were mixed and the international prices have substantially increased.