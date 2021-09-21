Petroleum prices decrease in Tonga

The changes were approved by the Tonga Competent Authority.

The wholesale price for petrol, kerosene and diesel decreased by 4.11 seniti/litre, 1.99 seniti/litre and 2.00 seniti/litre respectively.

All price changes include consumption tax.

In Tongatapu, the new retail price for petrol, kerosene, and diesel is 296.84, 197.98, and 283.89 seniti/litre respectively.

The freight rate significantly increased (up by 54.7%) supported by increasing vaccination rates which has partially offset some of the decrease in Singapore prices.

While, the Tongan Pa’anga has been steady.

Those factors combined resulted in a decrease in local retail prices for all products.