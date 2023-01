The Tonga Competent Authority announced the decrease in prices are effective from 18 January.

The wholesale price of petrol, kerosene and diesel decreased by 17.41 seniti/litre, 20.79 seniti/litre and 26.64 seniti/litre, respectively.

Consumers on Tongatapu are paying $3.35 per litre for petrol, a decrease from $3.52 per litre.

Kerosene decreased to $2.87 per litre and diesel to $3.76 per litre.