Plans to resettle evacuees from Tonga's volcanic eruption

January's blast sent shockwaves around the world, killing three people and impacting the majority of the country's population.

But a new project aims to resettle hundreds whose homes were destroyed.

The Paletu'a Project is hoping to rehome the Kanokupolu people whose village on the main island of Tongatapu was devastated by the tsunami.

But the project's manager Mosese Vakasiuola said not everyone is happy with the prospects of moving.

"The younger generation, accept the fact that they have to move in terms of safety for the future of their dreams," he said.

"The older generation still have a strong link to where they grew up. But slowly we are trying to convince them they have to do it for their grandchildren and their children."

The $15 million dollar initiative is being led by the Tongan King and Queen and is expected to be completed in around two years.

