 

PM attends High Level Roundtable on Pacific Islands Blue Economy at the 7th Our Ocean Conference

BY: Loop Pacific
12:24, April 13, 2022
12 reads

Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku addressed the issues of the Covid pandemic impacts and the opportunities and partnerships for blue economy in Palau this week.

The Prime Minister attended his first engagement at the High Level Roundtable on Pacific Islands Blue Economy at the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Koror.

The event was co-hosted by Surangel.S.Whipps Junior, President of the Republic of Palau and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Oceans Research Initiatives and Nippon Foundation.

Tonga has commenced its Blue Economy initiatives through a National Inter-Ministry Blue Economy Workshop in November last year, led by the Oceans 7 technical working committee with the support of the Waitt Institute.

 

Photo PM Press 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Tonga
PM
High Level Roundtable on Pacific Islands Blue Economy
7th Our Ocean Conference
  • 12 reads