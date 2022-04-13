PM attends High Level Roundtable on Pacific Islands Blue Economy at the 7th Our Ocean Conference

The Prime Minister attended his first engagement at the High Level Roundtable on Pacific Islands Blue Economy at the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Koror.

The event was co-hosted by Surangel.S.Whipps Junior, President of the Republic of Palau and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Oceans Research Initiatives and Nippon Foundation.

Tonga has commenced its Blue Economy initiatives through a National Inter-Ministry Blue Economy Workshop in November last year, led by the Oceans 7 technical working committee with the support of the Waitt Institute.

Photo PM Press