PM congratulates Tala and Tonga 7s on their victories

Tala claimed the PacificAUS Sports Netball Series at the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday night after a 54-41 final over Malawi.

Tonga 7s qualified to play at the HSBC Sevens Series playoffs in London in two weeks after they defeated Germany 33-26 in the semifinals of the World Sevens Challenger Series in Capetown, South Africa on Sunday.

Tala victory

At the Gold Coast in the past week ,Tala remained the only unbeaten team in the event, which also featured Pacific teams Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and international sides Singapore, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya.

Tala also deposed Malawi from their sixth ranking on the World Netball table, claiming that spot now after finishing as the top team.

“Massive congratulations to Tala for that victory,” Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said.

“Well deserved indeed. They showed courage and a lot of resilience throughout the event. To remain unbeaten in the tournament and not only beating the Pacific’s best but also those from Africa and Singapore is a milestone.

“Never has netball in Tonga achieve this feat and we are grateful as a government for that.”

Hu’akavameiliku paid tribute to the work done by Tonga Netball in developing the sport and also thanked all funders such as the Australian government under the PacificAUS Sports program for assisting the sport.

He also paid special tribute to the coach Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson and her team management for the work put in.

Hu’akavameiliku noted that the team had to train separately with players based in Australia and New Zealand working on their individual programs.

“That showed a lot of hard work was put in and sacrifices. Government applauds all the players and the team officials for getting to where netball is now in Tonga.”

The Tala will now focus on the World Cup in South Arica in June and the South Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November.

7s qualified

In sevens rugby, the Tonga 7s team remained on course to challenge for a spot in the HSBC 7s Series in 2023/2024 with strong performances in Capetown.

Despite losing the final against Belgium on Sunday night, the team’s win over Germany in the semifinal was enough to qualify them for the London event.

Hu’akavameiliku noted that the squad had faced challenges during their preparations.

Like their netball counterparts, the side also had to prepare separately in Tonga, Australia and two centres in New Zealand.

“But despite all those challenges they have proven themselves. They have shown a lot of resilience to achieve what they have done.

“We congratulate the team, officials and all who have supported them. We also wish them well in the upcoming qualifiers in London.”

The 7s team returns to New Zealand on Wednesday to continue preparation for the London tournament, which will be held from May 20-21, 2023.

