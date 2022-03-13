PM Hu‘akavameiliku tests positive for Covid as Tonga reports two deaths

“Tested positive for covid19. Was Negative on (Wednesday) but now positive. We are fine and isolating at home,” he said this afternoon Saturday 12.

There are 131 new Covid-19 cases in Tonga today, with the Ministry of Health also announcing two deaths.

There are now 1,058 active cases in the community with the number of confirmed cases now at 1,513.

There are 453 people who had been recovered.

The Prime Minister said yesterday none of the active cases was admitted to hospital and no one had showed any sign of serious illness.

Schools reopen

Meanwhile, Forms 6 and 7 students in Vava’u and Tongatapu are expected to return to school on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

This meant, only fully vaccinated teachers were allowed to teach in schools, the Prime Minister said.

The Hon Prime Minister said “school management will need to ensure that all Health protocols are followed strictly for the safety of teachers and students”.

“Schools will be given Monday and Tuesday next week to prepare for the return to school and stated this was the only change to the current COVID-19 restrictions”.

Curfew remains from 8pm to 5am for Tongatapu and Vava’u.