Police portfolio assigned to PM an assurance Tonga government ‘more willing to commit to war on drugs’

It was to ensure the Prime Minister was there whenever there were communication and urgent requirements involved with tackling of synthetic drugs, sources who were familiar with the formation of the new Cabinet told Kaniva News.

Sovaleni wanted to show the government is “more willing to commit to its war on drugs”.

The Prime Minister earlier last month said the government’s agenda for fighting against illicit drugs was one of his top priorities.

Tonga’s drug abuse situation was said to have infiltrated all level of the society.

A Guardian report described it as the “… country was in the grip of a methamphetamine epidemic that was ripping families apart and overrunning the country’s hospitals and jails”.

A fortnight ago police drug raids which linked to bust of a property and arrest of a member of the nobility showed police were sending a strong message to drug dealers that they were coming after them no matter who they are.

Cabinet line-up

As Kaniva News reported, Sovaleni has brought Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu from outside parliament into the fold, while a former unsuccessful parliamentary candidate Dr Pita Faiva Taufatofua was appointed as new governor for Ha’apai.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources was Lord Tu’i’āfitu from the nobility bench.

Meanwhile, MP Tēvita Puloka and MP Veivosa Taka who were ardent supporters of Sovaleni in his successful campaign for the premiership vote decided to remain outside Cabinet.

“It was their own decision not to be given any portfolio”, another source said.

It is understood, MP Puloka was busy with his construction businesses and his parliamentary task was already enough for him. MP Taka wanted to make sure everyone else in the Sovaleni camp got some kind of portfolio assurances before the premiership election.

Taka was previously a Chair of the Whole House Committee.

Photo file Government Caption: Tonga Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni