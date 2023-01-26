Police reopen Vava’u drowning case

The case was reopened after the deceased’s mother lodged an official complaint with the “Professional Standards Unit (PSU) stating their dissatisfaction with the result of the police investigation and the inquest”.

Tu’amoheloa died after getting into trouble in the water at Vaipua Harbour, Vava’u reports Kaniva News.

Police did not say when the sea fatality happen.

“PSU further investigated the complaint and concluded that the inquest was improperly handled, following which was the direction from Police Commissioner to reopen the case”, a Police statement said.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter continues with no significant person of interest at this stage. It is likely to be completed by mid-March and further updates will be provided if anything significant occurs”.

