Political upheaval in Tonga

Each was found guilty in separate rulings made by Tonga's Supreme Court in the space of a week.

Successful election petitions filed against the former prime minister, Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, and Internal Affairs Minister, Sangstar Saulala, found both men guilty of bribing voters while campaigning for the election last year.

A third MP, Tatafu Moeaki the People's Representative for Tongatapu 4, and Minister of Finance had his election declared void, in a judgment by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a petition in Tonga to unseat MP, Tevita Puloka, has failed.

The petition had been filed by Siaosi Pohiva, who ran against Puloka during the election for Tongatapu's constituency number 1.

