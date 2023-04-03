The Polynesian idol touching audiences with his voice and his love for his dad

The 18-year-old, who is of Tongan and Samoan descent,auditioned for the singing competition American Idol​ and his soulful voice and heartfelt story has made him an overnight success

Speaking with 531PI's ​Island Time​ host Tofiga Fepulea'i, Tongi says he was nervous about his audition but took the leap of faith.

"I've always dreamed about it but I was so scared. But it's all I thought it would be and more." ​

Tongi dedicated his performance to his late father, Rodney 'Guy' Tongi.

"My father taught me my music. He got me into it. I have such a love for performing. I wanted to make him proud."​

While he fought back tears during his audition, the judges were in awe of his powerful and emotional rendition of James Blunt's ​"Monsters".

Tongi's audition has gone viral with over 35 million views across Facebook and YouTube.

He says he hasn't gotten the hang of accepting compliments but is grateful for all the positive feedback he has received and even James Blunt contacted him personally.

"When he reached out and said thank you, I didn't know at the time but I found out I had put his song up to the second or third spot on the charts."

​Despite all the new-found fame, Tongi says his family is what keeps him grounded.

"They're cool, they keep me humble, my mum always yells at me to keep me humble. They're the same, they treat me the same."

Tongi says although his father is gone, his passion for music lives on. He looks up to Josh Tatofi and finds inspiration in island music from artists like Fiji.

"It's made me want to get better. The show has made me more confident, I guess. I don't feel it's a competition because everyone in the show is your friend. It's not really like that for me. I love it."

American Idol's competition is known to be fierce, with talented contestants from all over the country competing for the title.

But Tongi sees the competition as an opportunity to grow and learn.

"I'm just trying to get ready for this 'Hollywood Week' and learn a lot of songs that I've never heard before. Just trying to get my music variety up there."

Through the pressure, Tongi has a cool and calming demeanour. He jokes about the filming experience of American Idol​, which is shooting its 21st season this year.

"I thought you just get here and you sing, but it's more than that. You have to practice, you have to learn a lot of solutions.

"And there's so much re-shooting to capture B-roll. That's all I hear 'can we get some more B-roll'," he laughs.

Tongi has always had a passion for performing and says American Idol has made him more confident in himself and his music.

Tongi hopes to share his love and passion with Pacific peoples all around the world and encourages everyone chasing their dreams to follow their heart.

"Go for it, man. Don't doubt yourself. You've got to learn to believe in yourself and love yourself."

Photo PMN