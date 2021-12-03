Post-election government formation in Tonga stretches out

Voters went to the polls on November 18th to elect 17 People's Representatives with the nobles choosing nine from their cohort.

Ever since there has been a period of intense horsetrading, from which the caretaker prime minister, Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, and his former education minister, Siaosi Sovaleni have emerged as the candidates for the top job.

It had been expected that parliament would meet this week to elect the prime minister but our correspondent advises that that date has been put back another two weeks.