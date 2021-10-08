Preserving traditional Tongan Dance with Performing Arts Initiative

As part of the Ministry’s Performing Arts Initiative of preserving traditional Tongan dance, 6-week dance lessons were taught at Vava’u, Ha’apai and ‘Eua respectively.

The initiative is part of the Culture & Heritage Division’s campaign to preserve authentic and proper tau’olunga and faiva faka-Tonga dance motions.

CEO for Tourism, Sione Finau Moala-Mafi said there is concern that many dance motions have been modernized and worry that the traditional Tongan dance techniques will be forgotten.

The Deputy Director, Pulupaki Ika and staff of the Culture & Heritage Division initiated the Performing Arts program which has been offered at Tongatapu since 2017 and was introduced at the outer-islands this year.

The goal is to teach youth the basic foundation of Traditional Tongan performing arts.

There were 4 different classes taught to students ranging from the early age of 5 to young adults.

Over 230 students participated at Vava’u, Ha’apai and ‘Eua combined for this round, these numbers reflect the interest and support by its participants and their families.

The Tongan dance initiative will continue at Tongatapu in the weeks to come.

