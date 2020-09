Wholesale petrol has increased by 2.91 seniti per litre.

All price changes include consumption tax.

However, the price of kerosene, diesel and LPG have decreased.

Kerosene and diesel have decreased by 0.98 seniti per litre and 1.09 seniti per litre respectively.

LPG prices in Tongatapu and Vava’u have dropped by 0.08/kg and 0.07/kg respectively for this quarter.

The Tonga Competent Authority approved the new prices.