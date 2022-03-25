Pride and passion take centre stage at inaugural netball tournament

It's a remarkable performance by a team that is unranked on the world ladder and made up of players based in Australia and New Zealand; no-one is allowed out of Tonga right now with the country in lockdown.

It's been an emotional week for the Tongan squad, and goalkeeper, Renee Vaioleti, says they have dedicated their matches to their friends and relatives back in the islands, as the recovery from January's natural disaster and now a fast-spreading outbreak of COVID-19 continues.

"Our people, our families, our nation, our country, our land has been through so much. So just to be able to be here is a real, real honour, and that's what's driving us really," she told Pacific Beat.

But looking to the future the Tongan defender said she would like to see the young talent from the islands given their chance to shine on the international stage.

"I think they're far better than me, far better than me when I was their age. And so I'm just really excited to see where this can go with more exposure and more support."

Elizabeth Manu was drafted in at just two weeks notice to coach the Samoan team — she's actually Tongan — but says there's no question of divided loyalties, and she's thrilled with what her players have achieved so far with a win, and two fighting losses.

"Honestly, there's so much to take from this. We've got a very young team, and it's just been an experience for them, you know, a majority of them, this is their first time playing at international level," Coach Manu said.

And she's one among many who want to thank the Australian Government for making the tournament happen.

"Yeah, that's absolutely correct. The reality is that us islanders are the second string, and we do struggle with funding, so to have that support and that backup has been immense for us."

"There are so many, many talented players out there, and only a few can play for, Australia and New Zealand, so this is a great opportunity for those girls to take."

And there are more opportunities to come out of the tournament. Renee Vaioleti is off to spend time with the South Brisbane Wildcats and she says this is the kind of pathway that can help more players from the islands to grow and develop their skills.

"We've got girls on the team who were born in Tonga, and they've been bought out through opportunities that have come like this, the Australian Government and Netball Australia providing these opportunities."

"Hopefully we can get more of that fresh talent out of Tonga into these programs too, but also take those programs into Tonga for the girls who are there," Vaioleti said.

Elizabeth Manu said she would like the AusPacSports tournament to become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

"Hopefully moving forward as we continue to push out of COVID, more girls will be available and we'll be able to showcase the best of our nations, so this is just a stepping stone," she said.

Photo source Tonga Netball