Commander MacLennan, from Australia, paid a courtesy call yesterday on Hu'akavameiliku, who is also the Minister of Police.

Having arrived in the country last week, the new Tonga Police Force Commissioner starts his new role yesterday.

He is contracted as Police Commissioner for three years.

Photo: PMO Media Caption: Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku (right) with the new Police Commissioner, Commander Shane MacLennan