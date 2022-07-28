Prime Minister sends best wishes to Team Tonga at the Commonwealth Games

Team Tonga will start competing in sevens rugby this weekend, when the national men’s team meets Scotland in a Pool B match.

The Games will officially open on Friday night (Tonga time).

"The past month has seen a number of our sports teams compete at various sporting events around the region, including World Cup qualifiers for rugby union, netball and soccer," Hu'akavameiliku said.

"In the next few days we will have the opportunity to participate at the Commonwealth Games and compete against some of the best in various sports.

“His Majesty’s Cabinet, government and the people of Tonga stand behind our Team Tonga in Birmingham and we wish them all the best at the Games.

“This is another opportunity for us to rally together as a country and support our athletes who are out there showcasing our resilience and flying our Tongan flag.”

Hu’akavameiliku said he hopes the Team Tonga athletes will take heart and be encouraged by the winning performances of the Tala netball side at the recent Netball World Cup qualifier in Fiji and the ‘Ikale Tahi’s successful Rugby World Cup qualifier in Australia last weekend.

This weekend will see the national men’s sevens team fight for a chance to win a Commonwealth Games medal from Pool B, where they also have South Africa, Scotland and Malaysia to compete with.

Tonga is also represented in Athletics, Boxing, Swimming, Weightlifting and Wrestling, with a total of 22 male and 6 female athletes at the Games.

Swimming and boxing will also begin this weekend.

