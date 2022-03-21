Prime Minister wishes Tonga Netball team well

As the country continues to recover and rebuild from the January 15 Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai events and the current Covid-19 crisis, the national netball side will be taking on the best in the Pacific on the netball courts.

Hu'akavameiliku said the team's participation despite the current challenges brings joy and hope to the country.

"Their participation brings hope as it shows that with perseverance and determination we will get through this difficult time," he said in a statement.

The Government, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has partnered the Australian Government and Netball Australia to enable the team's participation.

The national netball side will meet Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji and Singapore in the series.

They face PNG at 1.30pm Sydney time today (3.30pm Tonga time), Fiji tomorrow, Samoa on Wednesday and Singapore on Friday.

Finals are scheduled for Saturday.

All matches are being played at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Photo Tonga Netball