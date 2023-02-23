Prince of Tonga leads delegation on Canberra Fellowships Programme to Australia

The visit is part of the Canberra Fellowships Programme.

The delegation includes the Speaker of Parliament, Lord Fakafanua and other senior officials as well as Australia's High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore.

A statement said, “The programme began with meetings with DFAT’s Diplomatic Academy hosted by Executive Director Andrea Faulkner, stated the Australian High Commission in Nuku’alofa, on 21 February.”

“The Crown Prince met with Ewen McDonald, Head of the Office of the Pacific, and senior officials where discusssion was held on shared interesst, including foreign policy, regional security, climate change, labour mobility, visas, education, training and sports.”

The delegation also visited the Australian Cyber Security Center and met with Rachel Noble, the Director General of the Australian Signals Directorate and her team.