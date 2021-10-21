Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu urges Tongan community to get COVID-19 vaccines

Speaking during a zoom call hosted by the Pacific Media Network on Facebook the Princess said Tongans in Auckland has the Pasifika islands community highest percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19 which was an equivalent of 3360 people. She did not say whether this was the number of Tongans who were fully vaccinated or not according to Kaniva News.

She said while 10,640 Tongans were awaiting their second dose 12,536 Tongans have yet to get their first shots.

“Kāinga Tonga I appeal to you who have yet to do your first dose. It is very dangerous to our family and our people in Aotearoa,” the Princess said.

“I ask the youth and those between 12 to 29 years old to join in so it could encourage your generation to get vaccinated”.

The Princess was speaking ahead of the beginning of a three-day Malu’i Ma’a Tonga or Get Vaccinated To Protect Tonga inoculation programme at the Tuingapapai Church at Favona, South Auckland.

Photo supplied Caption: Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Fotofili