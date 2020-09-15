Project to monitor cyclone-hit breachfronts in Tonga

The project is being looked at by the Department of Environment and the Pacific Environment Journalists Network.

Ha'atafu and the Navutoka to Makaunga beachfronts have been identified on Tongatapu as likely sites for the project.

It involves the installation of a phone base along beachfronts, where daily footage of the site can be photographed and the images will be sent for analysing.

The data can be used to help monitor changes that happen along the beachfront over a certain period of time and help in decision making.

The beachfronts have faced threats from natural hazards and man made problems like rubbish dumping.

The new projects are expected to be implemented by early 2021.