Provisional results show Johnny Taione wins Tonga by-election

The first runner up is Viliami Sisifā while the third is the PTOA (Democrats) candidate Sosefo Ngavisi Hēhea.

Candidate Sipaisi Kutu is in fourth place reports Kaniva News.

There were four candidates contesting the vacant seat.

Tongatapu 8 voters went to the polls Friday morning to elect a candidate to replace their former PTOA MP, the late Sēmisi Fakahau.

Tongatapu 8 is regarded as a PTOA stronghold.

The election of Taione appeared to show a political shift which could be interpreted as the constituents’ supporting candidates who had created projects to help locals such as operating night study programmes to assist local students.

Taione told his followers before the official launching of the election campaign period that he was putting a hold to his toilet construction project which is currently underway at his village of Vaini.

He said although there is no law to stop him from continuing to do it at the time, he decided to temporarily stop it to be fair to his rival candidates.

Johnny is a younger brother of former MP Sione Havea Taione. He is a New Zealand resident.

Photo supplied Kaniva News Caption: Johnny Grattan Taione