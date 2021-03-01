Quarantine change to ease work of Tongan Covid team

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health announced that passengers would spend 21 days in managed quarantine with no home isolation to follow.

Chief Executive, Siale 'Akau'ola, told RNZ Pacific the initial plan of 14 days in managed quarantine and then seven days home isolation meant staff didn't get to rest.

"We're just increasing the time in managed quarantine to allow our staff time-out.

"During the one week of home quarantine it was a lot of work for our surveillance team because they still had to go around all those passengers, wherever they were staying and check on them," 'Akau'ola said.

Local media reported home quarantine breaches were the other reason with 27 breaches recorded at the time.

The government is currently covering costs of the extended managed quarantine.