Record turnout to Tonga Pavilion

From its’ opening at 10 am, to just past its’ closing at 10 pm, groups, individuals and families with their children, flocked into the Tonga Pavilion to enjoy an interactive and educational tour of the Kingdom.

Greeted by mechanically blooming flowers of the rain forest in ‘Eua and welcomed by our holographic mascot, Lafi, visitors continue a digital and interactive journey through the Kingdom of Tonga.

Swiping away garbage in the ocean, that blocks Lafi’s best friend Lei, a humpback whale, and re[1]populating a barren seascape, with children’s coloured pictures of sea creatures, which are scanned, then drop down into the ocean and swim around, many of our younger visitors emphatically declared the Tonga Pavilion as their favourite place at Expo 2020.

Parents and adults have praised the Kingdom’s commitment, through its’ theme “A Planet For Us All”, to raising awareness of plastic and other pollution in our oceans whilst providing a thrilling experience for the children.

Tonga’s Pavilion Director, Tele Faletau, said…”Since the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, two weeks ago, we have been delighted to welcome on average, 500 visitors a day to our Pavilion, but yesterdays’ amazing number of visitors was just astounding – I guess news of the Tonga Pavilion is spreading throughout Expo! And, with cooler weather forecasts, we are expecting numbers to continue to grow.”

He went on to say that…”The theme of the Pavilion, is the vision of Their Majesties, the King and Queen, with Her Majesty the Queen being the Chairperson of Tonga’s National Expo 2020 Committee. The physical reality has been achieved with the most generous support of the United Arab Emirates and especially Dubai, and has been driven from inception to construction by the Deputy Commissioner General for Tonga, Mrs Sue ‘Akau’ola.” One visitor to Tonga’s pavilion said…”It is amazing that such a small nation like Tonga, has made such a unique and beautiful pavilion with such a powerful and positive message to all!”