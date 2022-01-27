Recovery in Tonga has already started, Red Cross says

Tonga Red Cross staff and volunteers have been assisting people from the moment the tsunami alert was triggered, and are ramping up the delivery of drinking water, temporary shelters and other critical relief supplies across the country.

Tonga Red Cross secretary general Sione Taumoefolau said its teams were using boat and trucks to take vital items to communities in need of the basic necessities.

Shelter was a top priority for families whose homes had been wiped out, he said.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian response into Tonga has been described as well a handled process, almost two weeks on from the eruption and tsunami.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been helping to meet immediate needs, with a response coordination based in Fiji.

WHO representative to the South Pacific Mark Jacobs said all of the supplies were being sent in contactless fashion.

"The response seems to be going well and it seems to be Tongan government lead. It's been very active and well co-ordinated. Things like water supplies, food and communication supplies all sorts of things like that.. the supplies to be handed over in a way that doesn't expose people to Covid," he said.

Jacobs said there was not currently a need to send additional people to Tonga.

Photo Tonga Red Cross Caption Tonga Red Cross volunteers visit families affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami