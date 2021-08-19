Relief as coach Toutai Kefu hits the slow road to recovery

The World Cup winning Wallabies great came through a prolonged period of surgery, and the hope is that he, his wife, and two adult children, who all suffered injuries during the attack at their home in Brisbane, will make a full recovery.

But in the mean time the TRU's Chief Executive, Peter Harding, is working on his options for Tonga's forthcoming trip to the northern hemisphere, which is just a couple of months away.

The hope is that Toutai Kefu will be well enough to make the tour and take charge of the Ikale Tahi, but Mr Harding says those decisions can wait until the coach is back on his feet.

"I got a message from him to say he was okay, and he would talk to me over the next couple of days," he told Pacific Beat.

"I was very surprised when it came through. Let's see how he pulls up...I have no idea, the effect of something like this. As it all sinks in, we've just got to give him as much space and support as we possibly can."

The TRU's Chief Executive says he has been fielding messages from well-wishers from all over the world.

"He was such an iconic player, and in an era when Australian rugby was at its strongest ever, and not only that...there's a real Tongan friendliness about him."

"He makes friends where ever he goes, and people remember him."

Tonga's tour in October and November will feature test matches against Scotland, England and Romania, and Peter Harding says the intention is for the coach to be involved.

"We are looking at contingency plans, in the event that Toutai doesn't tour, but nothing will be decided until he can be part of those plans," he said.