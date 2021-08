A Tongan government spokesman Paula Ma'u said the deference is until further notice, and all passengers and appropriate authorities were notified earlier this week.

A flight from Pago Pago has also been deferred - the decision was made by American Samoa.

At this stage, only the Vanuatu flight is on scheduled to arrive in Tonga on Wednesday.

As for Fiji, flights remain deferred, due to its COVID-19 situation.

Photo file Caption: Fua'amotu International Airport