Repatriation flight passengers isolating

The passengers from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji are in quarantine in three hotels or at home.

It's been two years since the repatriation flights began in July 2020.

Tonga's new open border policy has two incoming flights from New Zealand and Fiji each week and one from Australia until August 29 when there will be three flights a week from New Zealand.

The plan is for six flights a week from New Zealand starting in November.

A negative Covid test and proof of vaccination is required to enter Tonga from Monday.

The change in border requirements is because the number of Covid cases continues to drop with less than 10 Covid cases each day in the past few weeks.