Repatriation flight to Tonga postponed by a month

In a statement, Tongan officials said the Australian Government was looking into using another airport to enable travel between Australia and Tonga, due to the situation in Brisbane.

Matangi Tonga online said the authorities were hoping for no more delays to repatriation flights after this postponement.

The New Zealand government was looking into the possibility of allowing one-way quarantine free travel for passengers arriving from Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu, possibly starting in September, Tonga confirmed.

This arrangement would be for only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, those with a New Zealand visa, and seasonal workers.