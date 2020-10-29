Retired Tongan police officer survives crash which killed his wife

Sitiveni Fungavaka was driving his car which was hit by another car driven by a 21-year-old man on Hala Tahi Road at Talafo’ou on Sunday.

Fungavaka’s wife, Sitela died from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to a Kaniva News report, Fungavaka was unharmed.

The 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death.

The two passengers who were with the accused sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Photo Kaniva News/Sitiveni Takai (Facebook)