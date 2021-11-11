RSE workers arrive in New Zealand

Aotearoa's borders have been closed since August due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Travellers from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau will now be able to travel to New Zealand without staying in MIQ.

The head of the Tongan group, Langi Fatanitavake says the move opens the door for family and friends to re-connect.

He says it also provides more security for RSE workers seeking employment.

Twenty-one Tongans arrived on Monday and travelled to Hawke's Bay to work on orchards.

The kingdom has just completed a seven-day lockdown after a man who arrived on a repatriation flight from Christchurch last week tested positive but a weak form of the virus, health authorities said.