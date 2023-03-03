Rugby great who helped defeat Australia was a household name for Tongan football fans

He was 73.

Kaniva News reports ‘Inoke’s death on February 25 was announced by his family.

‘Inoke, who was also known as Ernest Hayes Nuku, was a break away in the legendary team.

He was a colossus of a man in his playing days, standing about 190 centimetres tall.

He will be buried at the Kalevalio cemetery today, Friday March 3, after mass at the Catholic Church in Tofoa, Tongatapu.

The service is expected to be attended by hundreds of people.

Former ‘Ikale Tahi captain and head coach Fe’ao Vunipola remembered ‘Inoke when he was in the field.

“He had a sturdy, muscular physique”, Vunipola , who was still young at the time, said.

Vunipola said ‘Inoke came up with a style of sidestep footwork which was new and very interesting to the Tongan rugby fans at the time.

Vunipola said such footwork was normally performed by someone in the first five eight because they were physically light and fast.

Nobody expected a person of Inoke’s size and weight to perform it effectively and brilliantly.

“His footwork style always made the entire Teufaiva stadium park erupt in laughter,” Vunipola said.

Another former ‘Ikale Tahi player and head coach, Quddus Fielea, also remembered ‘Inoke.

He said he was still at primary school when he heard about ‘Inoke.

Fielea said ‘Inoke’s popularity inspired the students to try to imitate him when they played rugby at school.

Those who managed to perform like their hero on the rugby field were called ‘Inoke.

“His name was a household one at the time”, Fielea said.

‘Inoke was adopted by the Late Prince Fatafehi Tu’ipelehake and his wife, the Late Princess Melenaite.

‘He is survived by his wife Katalina and their five children.