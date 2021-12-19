Samoa rugby pays tribute to Tongan rugby legend Taniela Moa

“We are shocked to hear of the sudden passing of our Uso, Taniela Moa. Such a huge loss and gone too soon,” it said.

“Our prayers and thoughts goes to the Ikale Tahi Team, Tongan Rugby and also the Moa family. Rest well Taniela.”

Moa died on Thursday. He was aged 36.

The Tonga Rugby Union announced Moa’s death but did not specify the cause.

The union described him as a “stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his name etched among the echelons of the legendary greats.”

Moa, a scrumhalf who almost was a New Zealand All Black but went on to play 21 times for Tonga.

He was called into the All Blacks squad in 2008 as an injury replacement but didn’t take the field, meaning he remained eligible for Tonga.

Moa played four of his 21 matches for the Ikale Tahi at the 2011 World Cup, including the opening match against the All Blacks and Tonga’s famous win over eventual runner-up France.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Taniela Moa