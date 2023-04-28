Samsung partners with Tonga Government to unleash the best future for students

Tonga is the first Island nation to sign-up to the competition which aims to drive a new level of innovative thinking and problem-solving amongst the country’s youth.

Tonga’s Minister of Education, Isikeli Oko met with Samsung New Zealand’s President HM Chun, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding agreement to bring Samsung’s flagship Corporate Sustainability Program, Solve for Tomorrow to the students of Tonga.

The new partnership between the Tongan Ministry of Education and Samsung will see the Solve for Tomorrow competition roll out to the students this year and include a possible prize pool of up to $10,000 in prizes, including prize money and Samsung technology for the winners and their school. Terms and conditions apply.

Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow is a brand-new nationwide competition, which will challenge Tonga’s next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity, and use STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) to help improve their communities.

President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand, HM Chun, said Samsung is proud to be able to partner with the Tongan Ministry of Education and be able to bring our global corporate sustainability programme Solve for Tomorrow to Tonga.

“Solve for Tomorrow challenges students to create high-impact, functional solutions that utilise technology and STEAM principles to help solve societal issues. Innovation and ingenuity are important qualities that we want to instil in Tongan youth, and we are looking forward to seeing students not only embrace the challenge, but deliver creative solutions.”

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Memorandum of Understanding agreement was signed in Tonga’s Capital Nuku’alofa, within the Ministry of Education building by the Minister of Education, Isikeli Oko and Mr. HM Chun, President of Samsung New Zealand, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Samsung’s flagship CSR program recognises the power of innovative solutions and the ability to transform lives, making a strong social impact, and strengthens Samsung’s overarching vision of empowering future innovators to drive positive social change.

First launched in the USA in 2010, and in New Zealand in 2021. Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition has been hugely influential internationally, with more than 1.7 million students and teachers participating across more than 20 countries.

