San Diego high school student starts donation drive for Tonga volcano victims

"We were shocked. It's something so tragic in such a small island. It hits close to home since we have family over there," said Siona Thompson, a Rancho Buena Vista High School student who works at Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Carlsbad.

To help her family and others struggling in Tonga, she said her English teacher sparked an idea.

"He just brought it up to me one day before class and asked, 'what do you think about starting a donation drive?' and I said 'yes, it's like an answer to our prayers,'" said Thompson.

Answered prayers for Thompson’s aunts, uncles and cousins living in Tonga who are devastated by the destruction.

"Their homes are gone, that’s why they are in need of these resources. They lost everything. It's all destroyed. It's very sad to see," said Thompson.

Resources like water, masks, feminine hygiene products, diapers, nonperishable food items, and medical supplies are needed. Thompson hopes community members will drop these items off at the Handle's Homemade Ice Cream Carlsbad location from January 23rd-27th during store hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

"I feel sad for them. I go to bed in a warm bed and I'm good at home and just living my life and it's hard to think they are struggling. Everything is gone for them. It's very sad," said Thompson.

"I think this is a great way to help others in need. It's so amazing to see how people come together in hard times and help each other out," said Thompson's sister, Talia Thompson.

"Just seeing them donating and giving up their time and efforts to give back is nice to see," said Siona Thompson.

Thompson prefers items to be dropped off in Carlsbad, however, community members can bring donation items to any Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location. The staff says they can bring it to Carlsbad.

Photo credit: Siona Thompson Caption: Siona Thompson's family cleaning ash from their roofs in Tonga.