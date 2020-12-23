Santa visits Vava’u before Christmas

The sales team accompanied by Digicel’s very own Santa are in Vava’u till Christmas eve sharing the spirit of Christmas through its special offers and rewards that is affordable and attractive.

With more than a share of $50,000 pa’anga in prizes this Christmas, the team also visited ‘Eua and Ha’apai and have been out in communities for the past four weeks.

With the current Covid-19 conditions and border restrictions still in place, Digicel has made available offers and specials that are tailored to keep families and friends connected this Christmas. Better Together.

Photo supplied