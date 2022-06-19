Saudi Arabia explores common interests with Tonga

This is after Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb paid a visit to the Island Kingdom to meet with the Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and cabinet ministers in Nuku’alofa.

Tonga’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the visit was “to explore matters of common interest to the bilateral relations between the two countries and to pursue avenues to strengthen relations in all fields.”

AlKhateeb is the concurrent Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Saudi Fund for Development.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kingdom of Tonga formally established diplomatic relations in 2020 when a Joint Communiqué was signed by Permanent Representatives of both countries in New York.