School equipment being sent to Tonga

Executive Director, Stuart Batty, told RNZ Pacific a container filled with equipment and stationary was expected to be shipped out soon.

He said emergency response kits had already pre-positioned in the Kingdom before the disaster and that 600 were distributed to affected communities.

"We actually got a container which will be departing from New Zealand hopefully in the next few days, and what we were asked to source was in relation to school equipment. We understand that a small number of schools did lose quite a bit of furniture, and items of that nature, and stationary, and things like that," he said.

Photo Rotary NZ/Facebook Caption: Rotary NZ prepared Emergency Response Kits for Tonga