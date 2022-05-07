Schools, Churches, and Public Services to reopen in Tonga

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku made the announcement today at a press conference in Nuku'alofa, saying the easing of restrictions will take effect next week.

All civil servants can return to their offices, while schools are reopened only for forms 2, 5, 6, and 7 students.

Curfew times have been reduced from 9pm-5am to 11pm-5am. Quarantine times for flight arrivals have also been reduced from ten to seven days.

Bars, which have been closed since the Kingdom initiated a border closure in early 2020, are now being considered for reopening if they meet requirements set out by the Ministry of Health.

Public transportation such as buses will resume services, but all passengers are required to wear masks.

A public notice outlining a full list of regulations and restrictions is expected to be circulated to the media this evening.

