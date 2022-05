The curfew has also eased from midnight to 5am as Covid-19 cases in the Kingdom continue to drop.

Minister of Health Saia Piukala says positive cases over the past three weeks were less than 100 per day.

Students from forms 2, 5, 6 and 7 got the green light to return to school two weeks ago.

Only students in kindergarten and primary schools up to class 6 will remain at home and continue with home schooling programmes implemented by the Ministry of Education.