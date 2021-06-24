Sea-level rise in Tonga highlighted as a major concern at UN discussion on oceans

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations, Viliami Va’inga Tōnē, highlighted the concern at the Twenty-first Meeting of the United Nations Open-ended Informal Consultative Process on Oceans and the Law of the Sea recently.

Tōnē said natural disasters now frequently occurred with tropical cyclones of unprecedented high magnitudes, often accompanied by abnormally high tides which are also commonly referred to as King Tides.

“Such are starkly evident by the coastal erosion that has carved off nearly 40 meters on some of the larger islands where sea levels are encroaching on the land.”

“The impacts of Sea-level rise in Tonga have thus inevitably elicit affected areas to experience limited access to fresh water, disruptive food supply, local displacement and so forth.”

“With the accelerated rate of Sea-level rise projected for the next 50 years, let alone 20 where the amount is estimated to be increased by the same which took 60 years to occur, our inherent birthright is certainly on the line,” Tōnē said.

He added that the global crisis cannot be solved by Tonga or the Pacific Islands alone.

“While some may have other priorities in relation to Sea-level rise, we simply plead to survive.”

“Every country is duty-bound to ensuring our world is left with an enduring legacy through coordinated efforts to urgently address this at the global level.”

“In envisaging the aforementioned, Tonga maintains that the baselines which determine our territorial boundaries, once established under the UNCLOS, should remain unchanged despite the effects of Sea-level rise and any climate change modification that might ensue.”

Tonga aligns itself with the statements from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the Pacific Small Island Developing States.

“It was for the aforesaid that PIF leaders in 2019 noted with concern the threat posed by Sea-level rise to our Blue Pacific and committed to ensuring that maritime zones of Pacific Member States are delineated in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which could not be challenged or reduced as a result of Sea-level rise and climate change.”

“Our Sovereignty must not be compromised accordingly. To that end, we trust the leading role that is played by the Co-Chairs in endeavoring to produce a comprehensive report on this critical topic outlining important discussions at this meeting with hope it will contribute to addressing our concerns in this regard.

We wish the Co-Chairs and all delegations a productive and fruitful deliberation during ICP21, and we will continue to support your unrelenting efforts in this process.”