Seasonal worker's body returned to family in Tonga after emotional farewell

Hiko Lynch, 23, was allegedly stabbed in central Blenheim during what police believe was an altercation between a gang from outside the region and three Tongans in the country on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

Stuff.co reports Lynch from his injuries while his two friends were taken to Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital seriously wounded, in the early hours of June 20. Lynch’s body was taken to Christchurch for a post-mortem.

Lynch’s employer Aaron Jay, of Hortus, travelled to Auckland for memorial ceremonies on Sunday and Monday with Lynch’s many family members in New Zealand.

“He has lots of aunties and uncles on both sides, so it was a huge event, lots of people paying respects to their cousin and friend. It was pretty emotional.”

Lynch's body was flown to Tonga on Wednesday, accompanied by his brother.

Tonga's Ministry of Internal Affairs chief executive Dr Fotu Fisiiahi said Lynch’s family gathered at the airport to receive the casket, and ministry staff were there to support the family.

The cost of repatriation was covered by the Government through the ministry, Fisiiahi said.

Lynch’s body would be held at a hospital for 72-hour quarantine, before being taken to the family on Monday morning for funeral and burial, he said.

Lynch’s brother would be in a managed isolation facility for 21 days upon arrival, the protocol for passengers arriving in Tonga, Fisiiahi said.

A Givealittle page set up for donations to Lynch’s family had more than $15,000 by Thursday, from more than 220 individuals and companies.