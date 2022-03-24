Seaweed farms in Tonga 'washed out' from volcanic eruption

It naturally grows in Tongan waters, and can only be found in Tonga and Okinawa, Japan.

But the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga destroyed its only farms.

Masa Kawaguchi, director of South Pacific Mozuku in Tonga, said tests still needed to be completed to determine the amount of exports for this year.

"All of our equipment have been washed away," he said.

"It's probably floating on the ocean somewhere."

According to the World Bank, Tonga is currently facing at least $125 million in damages from the volcanic and tsunami impact, with crops, livestock, and fisheries bearing the brunt.