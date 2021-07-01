Second COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Tonga

Health workers began offering the second dose on 24 June, and Matangi Tonga reports 1124 people in Tonga have now had their second AstraZeneca dose.

Health Ministry chief executive Dr Siale 'Akau'ola said the aim is for 70 percent of the Tongan population to be inoculated by December.

A total of 28,667 people have already had their first dose.

24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were shipped to Nuku'alofa in late March, through the COVAX programme.

