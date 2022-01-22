 

Second day of Tonga fundraiser in Auckland today

BY: Loop Pacific
08:07, January 22, 2022
The second day of a drive to receive emergency supplies to be sent to Tonga starts in Auckland at 9am this morning.

Hundreds queued for hours at Mount Smart Stadium in Penrose yesterday to deliver emergency goods that will be sent to their families in Tonga.

Almost six shipping containers were filled yesterday and organisers say at one point queues of more than 400 hundred cars stretched three kilometres.

Aotearoa Tonga relief committee secretary Pakilau Manase Lua said it's been heartening to see the support and today is expected to see an even bigger turn out.

He said only vaccinated people can enter the stadium but donations from unvaccinated people can be dropped off at the stadium gates from 9am to 8pm.

Mepa Vuni said it was a long wait yesterday and many people had taken the day off work to make their deliveries for Tonga to the stadium.

"I haven't spoken to my Mum since the eruption on Saturday. We are all doing this for the time being. We have been queing here for more than two hours. People have been queuing since 7 o'clock," she said last evening.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tonga
Auckland Fundraiser
